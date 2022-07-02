CN2 Digital Dashboard – City Turns 40 on the 4th, The Great American Crawl – open to see more

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Many events this weekend. See below a couple of great reasons why the tri-county is celebrating.



The City of Tega Cay is celebrating it’s 40th birthday on the 4th of July. The City posted this picture of Kitty Updike, one of the original families of Tega Cay and served on City Council from 1983-1990 as both a Council member and for several years as Mayor Pro Tem.

Independence Fund which is committed to empowering wounded, injured or ill veterans by taking part in the Great American Crawl today Saturday, July 2nd from 4 pm until 10 PM.

Stop by participating businesses in downtown Rock Hill that are taking part. Check-In is located at Tattooed Brews. Make sure to wear your red, white and blue.

Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County Natural Gas Authority.