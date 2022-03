ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Happy Birthday to one of our friends! Carowinds on March 30, 1973 officially opened to the public.

The Amusement Park said for 49 years guest have enjoyed world class thrills and family fun at the park.

