CN2 Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Public tax dollars in question when it comes to education and Senator Mike Fanning is spending hours on the Senate floor at the state house doing what he can to make his voice heard. What he wants you to know about a bill.

The Clover School District says it wants to be more transparent to show residents the needs of the school district when it to comes to handling growth.

In CN2 Sports, we take you out to the ballpark where the Clemson Tigers faced off against the Winthrop Eagles and attendance records were on the line.

We have those stories and more.