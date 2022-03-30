CN2 Digital Dashboard 3-29-2022 – Events Happening in Your Backyard

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Events happening in your backyard.

Allison Creek Presbyterian Church is dedicating the new outdoor amphitheater in honor of Dean Marsh, member of the church and well known Bluegrass Hall of Fame performer. Saturday April 2nd with opening performances from 5 – 8 PM, food, drinks and dessert at 5 PM. The opening act is P. J. Brunson, followed by the J. Max McKee Band.



“All Roads Lead To Vienna” The Charleston Piano Trio will be at the The Lancaster Cultural Arts Center this Sunday April 3rd at 3 PM. Advanced tickets are $15 and $20 at the door.

Take A Walk: Fun at Fountain Park by the York County Library for Teens ages 11 -17. Organizers say they will meet at the Rock Hill Library in the Young Adult Department at 1:30 PM on April 9th and will walk to Fountain Park for crafts, games and fun. Registration is required just call the library or visit York County Library.



Digital Dashboard sponsored by Wilson Jeep