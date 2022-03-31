YMCA Taps Senior Citizens for Lifeguarding Positions

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – When you think of lifeguards we often think of students, especially those working summer jobs. But with the ongoing lifeguard shortage, now in year 2, there’s another group of people who may want to consider.

Employers may also want to think about tapping into older age brackets, senior citizens.

Senior lifeguards at the Indian Land YMCA are not an unusual site.

Roz Santini became a lifeguard at age 16, today she is in her 60’s and in retirement mode. Now, finding a number of attractive reasons to take a seat back in the lifeguard chair.

The Indian Land YMCA has 3 senior staff lifeguards on staff, it’s a win win for everyone.

Santini says, “I’ve always liked swimming, I swam for a master swim team, that got expensive when you retire it is hard to come up with $60 each month. So I just work here, swim for free and make a little bit of money on the side as a lifeguard. It is small, but it pays for gas. And, to me, it has never been hard to be involved in a pool. I also love to teach swimming and have always taught to some capacity such as physical therapy and teaching people to exercise.” She said that she could come and go as she pleases and is in about 2 or 3 days a week and not 40 to 50 hours a week.

The YMCA is hiring for lifeguards and offers certification in lifeguarding and swim instruction.

If you are interested in lifeguarding and or teaching reach out to your local YMCA.

The YMCA in our area can be found at the YMCA of Upper Palmetto which will direct you to the closes YMCA Pool to you.