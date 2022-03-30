CN2 SPORTS 4-30-2022

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Winthrop Eagles hosted one of their biggest crowds in years as they go against Clemson.

On this Wednesday evening, the Winthrop Softball Team played another thriller in game two of their doubleheader against Coastal Carolina. At the end of seven innings the score was tied at three forcing extras.

The visitors from Conway finally pushed across two runs. Winthrop on the other hand, was three for eighteen with runners in scoring position stranding fifteen on base to end the game.

Next up coach Thees and her ladies return to the Big South to play in Spartanburg against USC-Upstate starting with a double header on Friday afternoon.