LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster School District going to social media say “This Lady is Not Only an Angel, but a Hero.”

Anna Walls who witnessed the bus crash in Lancaster earlier this wee, jumped in to help one of the bus drivers who had a medical emergency.

Walls also assisted by supervising the students on the bus until help arrived.

