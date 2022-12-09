CN2 Digital Dashboard – Empowering the Youth – a Community Forum Set for Tomorrow 12/10

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It has been said that our young people are struggling with mental illnesses.

After Covid – sadly suicide among young people increased. One church is saying it is time for the church to step up!

The Sanctuary of Life Outreach Center in Rock HIll is presenting Empowering the Youth – a Community Forum – tomorow, saturday.

they hope it brings Awareness to Real Life Situations. the event starts at noon.

The Sanctuary of Life Outreach Center

1071 Finley Road

Rock Hill, S.C.