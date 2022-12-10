CN2 Newscast – Camp Lejeune Exposure Hits Close to Home, Winthrop Employee Celebrates 50 years, Birthday Celebration for 100 Year Old

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you were stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina from 1953 to 1987 – officials say you may have been exposed to contaminants in the drinking water. That contact could cause more than 20 different health conditions including cancer.

Dorothy Barber a Winthrop University employee is being celebrated with a proclamation after 50 years of service to the University.

Millie Byars celebrated her 100th birthday this week and was all smiles and in awe as loved ones wished her a Happy Birthday at Harbor Chase Assisted Living in Rock Hill this week.

We have those stories and more.