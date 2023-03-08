PX of the Day – ATC students at the State House

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School District’s Applied Technology Center students visited the South Carolina State House.

The ATC students in the automotive and auto body programs have been accepted into the first ever Student Showcase.

The showcase features the best high-quality career and technical education programs from across the state.

Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.

3/7/2023 – CN2 News