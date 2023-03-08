CN2 Digital Dashboard – RH Police wants your opinion

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police wants your input.

The Rock Hill Police Department, who is a CALEA Accredited Agency, wants the communities input regarding service to the citizens and businesses.

A portal on the agency’s page is set for residents to submit comments regarding the Police Department.

The purpose of the public comment portal is to receive comments regarding an agency’s compliance with CALEA standards, engagement with the service community, delivery of public safety services, and overall status.

You can access the public comment portal by visiting the Rock Hill Police Department online or its social media channels.