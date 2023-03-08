Law Enforcement Apprenticeship Program in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York Technical College is expanding it’s apprenticeship program thanks to a partnership with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

The two organizations coming together in conjunction with Apprenticeship Carolina to announce that students enrolled in the law enforcement program at York Tech will now be able to receive paid training at the Chester County Detention Center.

As CN2’s Zane Cina reports – this is the first ever program of it’s kind in South Carolina and it’s goal is to support the Chester County Sheriff’s Office as agencies across the nation continue facing a shortage on detention officers.