ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill native Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren McKeithan, a 2015 Rock Hill High School graduate, joined the Navy two years ago.

She is serving our country as part of a mission that provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of US Strategic Command.

