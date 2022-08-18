Taking the Financial Burden off Those Fighting ALS

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Give Back Tour is a non-profit organization is working to raise money and spread awareness for a community member affected by ALS.

ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) is a nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function.

Derek Ingram was diagnosed with ALS last year when he was 37, and his story has led to him becoming the second recipient to be supported by the Give Back Tour.

Derek, a husband and father to 3 children, looks to experimental treatments to help with his disease as there currently is no cure for ALS.

Since his treatments are considered experimental – insurance will not cover the high costs, which is why the Give Back Tour’s help is so important to him.

“Give Back Tour” Founder Michael E. Sanders, Jr. said, “Money’s not everything, but money is the big thing in these types of battles, especially when you’re doing experimental stuff for your treatments, you know it definitely becomes a financial burden when you’re already fighting a tough battle.”

The Give Back Tour recently held a lip syncing fundraiser event at the Brakefield in Rock Hill, where they raised more than $7,000 dollars to help Derek fight this disease.

The non-profit will continue to raise money and support Derek through his battle, to learn more click here.