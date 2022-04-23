CN2 Business Spotlight – TNL Cheesesteaks

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – New business owners in town are saying they are trying to find a unique fit for our area and decided that Cheesesteaks are the way to go!

CN2 is taking you inside one of Rock Hill’s newest restaurants – TNL Cheesesteaks.

Todd Westmoreland has dreamed of owning his own business since he was a child. After 18 years in management with McDonalds he and his wife Luse, who has also spent years in the restaurant industries, decided to open their own business making it a family affair.

The name TNL is a play off of their names and proudly describes the restaurant as a dive spot like you would see in large cities.

See attached for full story, menu and store hours.

TNL Cheesesteaks

415 S Dave Lyle Blvd.

Rock Hill, SC 29730

