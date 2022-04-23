CN2 Business Spotlight – TNL Cheesesteaks

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – New business owners in town are saying they are trying to find a unique fit for our area and decided that Cheesesteaks are the way to go!

CN2 is taking you inside one of Rock Hill’s newest restaurants – TNL Cheesesteaks.

Todd Westmoreland has dreamed of owning his own business since he was a child. After 18 years in management with McDonalds he and his wife Luse, who has also spent years in the restaurant industries, decided to open their own business making it a family affair.

The name TNL is a play off of their names and proudly describes the restaurant as a dive spot like you would see in large cities.

See attached for full story, menu and store hours.

TNL Cheesesteaks
415 S Dave Lyle Blvd.
Rock Hill, SC 29730
TNL Social Media

CN2 Business Spotlight is sponsored by F. Craig Wilkerson

Previous articleClover Schools Hold Public Hearing on Proposed Board Seat Map

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR