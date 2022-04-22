Clover Schools Hold Public Hearing on Proposed Board Seat Map

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Clover School District will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 25, 2022, to discuss the proposed changes to the district board seats. The public hearing will be at 5:00 p.m. at the CSD District Office located at 604 Bethel Street in Clover.

Following the completion of the 2020 census changes are required for the district board seats to have equal representation of population within District Two.

The notice stated, “The high volume of growth saw a shift in the population mass of the district. State requirements note that representation should be within a 10% deviation. Due to the highly concentrated levels of growth on the east side of the district, CSD board seats were not within that requirement. The proposed map does meet these requirements.”

SEAT POPULATION DEVIATION % 1 9,448 2.90% 2 9,285 1.12% 3 9,060 – 1.33% 4 8,951 – 2.52% 5 9,164 – 0.20%

Proposed Board Seat Map

Current Board Seat Map