ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Knowledge Perk of Fort Mill is now open! The coffee place, located at 900 Crossroads Plaza in Tega Cay, plan to have their official grand opening on April 30.

Owners say the store is stocked with all of your favorite drinks, bagged coffee, merchandise, new pastries and more.

