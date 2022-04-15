Carolina Connection – YC Library’s Dina Grant Honored

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Dina Grant, with the York County Library, received the Employee Excellence award from the SC Friends of the Library says she appreciates the many ways that the York County Friends of the Library have helped fund the programs of the Library.

Grant speaks about the honor of receiving this prestigious award and the value of having York County Friends of the Library organization. She goes on to speak about programs offered by the Library throughout the year and the camps planned for this summer.

Carolina Connection is sponsored by Wild Birds Unlimited

More Information:

Official YC Library Press Release:

A longtime employee of York County Library will be presented with a prestigious award at the annual meeting of the Friends of South Carolina Libraries (FOSCL) later this month.

Dina Grant, Community Engagement Manager for York County Library (YCL), is to receive the 2022 Public Library Employee Excellence Award in recognition of her nearly 30-year career.

Grant is credited with implementing both a new Bookmobile, in 2019, and, most recently, YCL’s new Outreach Van, which is equipped with a wheelchair lift and rolling carts for adults and senior adults. The van, which will make up to 40 bi-weekly visits, freeing up the bookmobile for additional stops, was paid for by the Friends of York County Library and a Library Services and Technology Act grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the S.C. State Library.

Among other accomplishments, Grant has enhanced public access to library services in the face of pandemic restrictions through such services as Storywalk, which brings children’s stories to local parks and other outdoor venues; and Dial-A-Story, a dial-up program for children, teens and adults. She also developed York County Reads, an annual community reading program that encourages people to read the same book at the same time.

Grant will receive the award during the FOSCL annual meeting March 26 at the Wando Mount Pleasant Branch Library. She was nominated by Friends of York County Library.