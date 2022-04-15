CN2 Digital Dashboard – Lutz Foundation, NarroWay’s Sheba and Nutramax

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This edition of Digital Dashboard shows ways business have touched lives through business, community care and entertainment.

The Lutz Foundation has made a gift to Hospice and Community Care – a non-profit, independent, and community-based hospice provider. The Foundation’s financial gift will support families staying at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House for years to come.

A Chester County family foundation, the Lutz Foundation was established in 1993 and provides grants supporting Education, Community, Health, and Welfare.

NarroWay Productions has lost a valuable member of their staff. Sheba The Camel has passed away. NarroWay describes Sheba as a sweet, gentle giant who served faithfully on stage for 23 years.

On their social media page NarroWay said, ” She was Queen of the Barn and Queen of the Stage, Sheba was much, much loved and is sorely missed. We adored this beautiful, majestic lady and know that she was a fan favorite. The many camel rides she willingly gave, the field trips, shows and petting zoos… Sheba spent her life in service to our Lord and Savior.”

Nutramax Laboratories is celebrating its 30th Anniversary. Headquartered in Lancaster, Nutramax is always looking for ways to improving the lives of people and their pets across the globe.

Across three decades, Nutramax has called 2 states home, grown to more than 800 employees, sells and distributes across the United States and in more than 22 countries.

