Proposed Park Fee Changes at Ebenezer Park, New Allison Creek Park

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For York County’s Curtis Keener and his dog Ladybug, Ebenezer Park is the perfect place to enjoy a sunny day.

“Just the easy local access for getting to the water, and letting my daughter go swimming, and play volleyball”, says Curtis.

He’s not alone. Thousands of people from the county and beyond visit this park each year. Leaders say the camping site is booked 13 months out.

With the demand, York County councilman for district 6, Brandon Guffey says council is proposing changing the park fees.

“As you can see the parking lot is packed and we aren’t even in peak season”, says Guffey.

Right now, there’s no fee to just enter the park, but in peak season, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the cost is $5.00 a vehicle for York County residents and $8.00 per vehicle for non York County resident.

The proposed fees would also be different for seniors, military members and those who are disabled.

Council is looking to change the fee and charge York County residents $3.00 per adult, and $1.00 for children ages 6 to 16. The rate changes if you’re not a York County resident.

Guffey says they are also looking to offer an annual pass for $40.00 instead of a seasonal pass which would include access to Ebenezer Park and the new Allison Creek Park when construction is complete.

“Ebenezer Park went 25 years with pretty much not being touched until we did the renovations and now we are doing all the renovations at Allison Creek Boating Landing as well and we needed to set a rate structure for them, and as we were doing it we just set it that way we can afford the capital improvements”, says Guffey.

Guffey adds to maintain the parks, a small fee is what is needed.

“I’m still not for the fees because I didn’t grow up with much around here. So being able to come out here and fish and hangout was nice. But we didn’t have as nice of a park as what we do now, with the investment that we have. We have to make sure we are keeping it safe for one, making sure staff is enforcing the rules and with that comes cost. Instead of raising the taxpayer cost across the board, we are only charging the people who are actually using the park.

The second reading for the proposed changes will be at York County council’s meeting on Monday, April 18th.

Also in the proposed changes, there is the change for a modest fee increate to all Ebenezer Park RV and tent camping categories.