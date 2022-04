LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a car crash has left one dead in Lancaster County last night, Thursday, April 14.

The crash occurred on Camp Creek Road near Leadoff Road in Lancaster around 6:34 pm.

Troopers say the driver in a mini-cooper traveled off the roadway, hit an embankment and a tree and then overturned. A passenger of the car was airlifted.

The Coroner has yet to release the name of the victim.