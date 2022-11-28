Carolina Connection – SC Works Getting People Back to Work

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – SC Works Project Director Amanda Baker say they have over 107 thousand jobs posted on the SCworks.com website looking for employees.

She says they host job fairs, hiring events and On-The-Job-Hiring events match employees and to available jobs.

SC Works says they offer services for Adults, Youth and Veterans seeking work, while helping employers find the employee to match their needs.

SC Works also offers a multitude of job trainings for individuals who need to get additional skills to work in their field.

