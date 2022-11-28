Child & Dogs Rescued from Burning SUV on Thanksgiving Day, Man Charged

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say a child and two dogs were rescued from a burning car in the parking lot of Big Lots on Cherry Road on Thanksgiving day.

First responders arrived on scene a little after noon for a car fire with a child inside.

When officers arrived, they found a Chevy Trailblazer parked illegally in the fire lane in front of Big Lots, being extinguished by the Rock Hill Fire Department.

Police say they learned the child and two dogs were removed from the the SUV by witnesses.

The child was evaluated by EMS and taken to Levine Children’s Hospital for observation, adding the child didn’t have any visible injuries.

One dog did have a minor burn, thankfully all are expected to be ok.

Police say the child’s mom came to the scene.

Officers found Christopher Lampkin who said he parked the vehicle, leaving the child and dogs inside while he went into the store.

Lampkin said he heard the vehicle was on fire and ran outside to check on it.

Lampkin told police by the time he was outside; the child and dogs were already removed from the vehicle.

Officers believe the fire started because of a push button activated torch that was left accessible in the vehicle.

Christopher Lampkin, 30 of Rock Hill, was arrested and charged for Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child, Parking an Unattended Vehicle, Parking in a Marked Fire Lane, and Possession of Marijuana.