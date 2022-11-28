Deputies Apprehend Suspect Attempting to Break-In Dollar General

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Early this Monday morning Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies say they arrested and charged Jontavious Tyrell Kelly with Burglary 2nd, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Unlawful Carry of a Firearm.

Deputies say they arrived at the Dollar General on Pinckney Road to find the store’s front glass had been shattered by a large rock. They say after a short foot race they apprehended Kelly.

Kelly is being held at the Chester County Detention Center.

See below for full report:

On November 28, 2022 at approximately 12:15 a.m., Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General on Pinckney Road in reference to a person attempting to break-in.

Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies and Chester City Police arrived on scene and noticed the front glass had been shattered by a large rock.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter around the Dollar General and attempted to make entry through the front. As law enforcement entered the building, the suspect fled through the emergency exit.

After a short foot pursuit, law enforcement apprehended the subject, identified as Jontavious Tyrell Kelly.

Kelly was found in possession of a plastic bag full of cigarettes. Kelly also dropped a handgun as he fled from law enforcement.

Kelly was transported to the Chester County Detention Center. He will be charged with Burglary 2nd, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Unlawful Carry of a Firearm.