Volunteers Prep to Feed Hundreds on Christmas Day, Donations Needed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Christmas is less than a month away and non-profit leaders say people are needing help more than ever before.

Those who volunteer to serve hot meals on Christmas Day at the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen in Rock Hill say they’ve already received more than 150 calls to make sure they get on the list for a hot meal on the holiday.

Volunteers were at the soup kitchen on Monday prepping for their Christmas day meal.

The Christmas Day Soup Kitchen is sponsored by Saint Mary’s Catholic Church and is held at the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen in Rock Hill each Christmas.

Volunteers throughout the community team up to pack and deliver hundreds of meals for homebound seniors and for people in need.

In 2021, 600 meals were delivered and volunteers like Travise Smith and Vanessa Barber say they believe that number will increase this year.

Barber works each year to give each person who receives a meal a personalized card, a Christmas gift and hygiene bag.

They still need donations like hygiene items and gift items for all ages.

If you would like to donate or sign up to receive a Christmas meal, call St. Mary’s Catholic Church at (803) 329-1008.