Carolina Connection – Boys and Girls Club New Director Finding Greatness One Kid at a Time

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Originally from Miami, Florida, James Ford the new Executive Director for the Boys and Girls Club of York County says he wanted to give back after an intervention of the Boys and Girls Club helped change his path in life.

Coming to York County from Columbia where he served as the Area Director for the Northeast with more than 1,200 kids Ford says, “We serve all kids. It doesn’t matter the social economic background or anything. Especially the ones that need us most. That is part of our mission statement. I want them to be part of us, I want the community be part of us. We want to be part of that link that help raise children.”

Click above for the sit-down interview he did with CN2’s Laurabree Monday.

K-5 Club Locations

Fort Mill Club 1691 Springfield Pkwy, Fort Mill (803) 817-2261 Visit Fort Mill Page Northside Club 1234 Flint St. Ext., Rock Hill (803) 817-2276 Visit Northside Page

York School District 1 Club Sites Located at: Cotton Belt Elementary School – 803-554-6018

Harold C. Johnson Elementary School – 803-554-6820

Jefferson Elementary School – 803-554-6598

Hickory Grove-Sharon Elementary School – 803-554-3401

Hunter Street Elementary School – 803-554-3173

York Intermediate School – 803-554-4392

Carolina Connection is sponsored by Wild Birds Unlimited