Carolina Connection – Boys and Girls Club New Director Finding Greatness One Kid at a Time

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Originally from Miami, Florida, James Ford the new Executive Director for the Boys and Girls Club of York County says he wanted to give back after an intervention of the Boys and Girls Club helped change his path in life.
Coming to York County from Columbia where he served as the Area Director for the Northeast with more than 1,200 kids Ford says, “We serve all kids. It doesn’t matter the social economic background or anything. Especially the ones that need us most. That is part of our mission statement. I want them to be part of us, I want the community be part of us. We want to be part of that link that help raise children.”
Click above for the sit-down interview he did with CN2’s Laurabree Monday.
K-5 Club Locations
Fort Mill Club
1691 Springfield Pkwy, Fort Mill
(803) 817-2261
Northside Club
1234 Flint St. Ext., Rock Hill
(803) 817-2276
York School District 1 Club Sites
Located at:
