LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students at Buford Elementary School in Lancaster County learning about 30 different careers as well as the vehicles used with some of those careers.

Some of the jobs the students learned about included the Lancaster County Animal Shelter, Lynches River Electric, Lancaster County EMS and Murdock Orthodontist.

Teachers say it is important, especially at the elementary level, to start planting the seeds of a future profession and what jobs are available.

4/7/2022