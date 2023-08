ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Camp Arc, a summer camp for adults with intellectual disabilities, has successfully hosted an overnight camp experience at Bethelwoods after a challenging few years.

The campers enjoyed a fun and safe summer camp experience, a much-needed break from the isolation and disconnection caused by the pandemic.

The Optimist Club of Rock Hill has long supported Camp Arc, sponsoring and serving dinners for more than 30 years.