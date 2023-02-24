Rep. Randy Ligon talks economic growth & Constitutional Carry Bill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina House Representative for District 43, Randy Ligon sits down with CN2’s Renee O’Neil to talk about what is happening is the statehouse.

Ligon talks about the recent economic impact in Chester County where IKO is establishing its South Carolina operations in Chester County, bringing 180 jobs and a $363 million dollar investment.

Plus, House bill 3594, which is the South Carolina Constitutional Carry/Second Amendment Preservation Act of 2023. It has passed three readings in the House and will now go to Senate.

Ligon says if passed, it would mean a law-abiding South Carolina resident could conceal a gun without a Concealed Weapons Permit.

