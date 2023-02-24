CN2 Newscast – I-77, Exit 82 expect changes, Homeless Court, Winthrop Conference, Chester Golf Course

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation estimates that around one third of – ALL – traffic on I-77 either enters or exits the highway at Exit 82 and they are in the process of improving that interchange and they to hear from drivers.

The York County Homeless Court had a trial run today ahead of their first hearings in March.

A two day conference kicked today at Winthrop University with more than 35 different panel discussions during Movement Conference.

The Chester Golf Club sees it’s course as a hidden gem that’s been around since 1971.

Over the decades there have been very few updates to the course, but now that’s all changing.

We have those stories and more.