CN2 Picture of the Day – Turkey 5K gifts York School District One

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York School District One Education Foundation receiving a $4,500 check from the Running of the Turkeys 5K.

The Annual Running of the Turkeys race is co-hosted by First Presbyterian Church in York – Trinity United Methodist Church and the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd and takes place on Thanksgiving Day – attracting more than 700 runners.

2/24/2023 – CN2 News