Pathways Community Center Shares Update – Tackling Homelessness in YC

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As York County’s population grows the number of people in crisis, poverty and homelessness is also increasing.

We are fortunate to have the Pathways Community Center in our backyard, a single entry point that meets an individual with a case worker that helps them through the process, making sure individuals are not lost looking for the services they need.

On this Thursday, February 10th, an update from Pathways as it looks to continue to tackle the homelessness problem York County.

See above for a closer look at the mission of Pathways from the Center Director Alex Greenawalt.

Click here for more information on Pathways