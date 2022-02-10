Memorial Set For Miss USA 2019 – Cheslie Kryst

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Public memorial plans have been announced for Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA 2019, attorney and EXTRA correspondent.

Kryst who attended Fort Mill High School, took her own life last week in New York City. Her family will host a Celebration of Life on Friday. The Public is welcome to attend.

The family will observe a private, invitation-only celebration prior to the public celebration, as they continue to ask the public for respect during this difficult time.

Memorial Service For Cheslie

Celebration of Life

Friday, February 18 | 6:30 PM

Elevation Blakeney

8835 Blakeney Professional Drive

Charlotte NC

Public is Welcome to Attend

