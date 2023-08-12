Lost dog Lucy reunited with New York family after missing for nearly five months

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lucy, the golden retriever who went missing from her family back in April during a stay at Carowinds, has been reunited with her owners from Buffalo, New York!

The family traveled all the way to York County to pick Lucy up, and even spent time with “Team Lucy,” the team who rescued their pup.

The family is now back in Buffalo where their other Golden Retriever anxiously awaited their return.

Lucy’s family said she has lost around 33 lbs., and was exhausted, but other than that the dog is in great shape according to her owners.

The family has also taken Lucy in for a check-up with a veterinarian where she is also being microchipped.

Related links: https://www.cn2.com/beloved-dog-found-after-months-of-searching-heartwarming-reunion-expected-soon/ and “Family hopes 4th of July celebration will bring awareness to missing dog” and “Strangers search for dog after she went missing while her family was camping at Carowinds”