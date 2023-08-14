Man arrested with more than 7 lbs. of Marijuana inside a book bag

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to the Chester County Sheriff’s office, On August 12th, around midnight, officials were conducting patrols in the Fort Lawn area when they initiated a traffic stop on US Hwy #21 near the intersection of Deer Branch Road.

Michael Robinson

Officials state the driver of the vehicle was identified as Michael Robinson.

During the traffic stop, Deputies searched the vehicle and seized A Glock 9mm pistol and More than 7 pounds of Marijuana inside a book bag.

 

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Robinson, who was transported to the Chester County Detention Center.

Sheriff’s Deputies have charged Robinson with Unlawful Carry of a Pistol and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

