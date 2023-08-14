Man arrested with more than 7 lbs. of Marijuana inside a book bag

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to the Chester County Sheriff’s office, On August 12th, around midnight, officials were conducting patrols in the Fort Lawn area when they initiated a traffic stop on US Hwy #21 near the intersection of Deer Branch Road.

Officials state the driver of the vehicle was identified as Michael Robinson.

During the traffic stop, Deputies searched the vehicle and seized A Glock 9mm pistol and More than 7 pounds of Marijuana inside a book bag.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Robinson, who was transported to the Chester County Detention Center.

Sheriff’s Deputies have charged Robinson with Unlawful Carry of a Pistol and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.