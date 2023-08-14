Another Missing Dog Found! “Cash” is back home after wreck on I-77

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C (CN2 NEWS) – After a horrible crash on I-77 near Richburg back in July, one family and so many supporters have been holding out hope that a dog missing from the scene would be found…and he was! Today, August 14th the family sharing their beloved “Cash” is back home.

According to first responders a utility trailer disconnected from a white pick-up truck traveling south-bound on Interstate 77, near mile marker 68 in Richburg around noon on Saturday, July 8th. That driver was found and is now facing charges.

The trailer went into the north-bound lane, struck another vehicle and a truck pulling a camper. Three people were entrapped and were removed by other drivers.

What was supposed to be a trip filled with camping and memories, quickly turned into the unthinkable for Tiffany Greene, Lee Wood and their 3 year old Daughter Paisley of Leesville, South Carolina who were heading to camp at Carowinds. Their dog Cash ran from the scene and many people have been searching for him. Both parents sustained injuries, they’re still recovering.

This is the 2nd dog is just one week that went missing for months and is now back home! Lucy went running from her family’s campsite at Carowinds. Here is that story: Lost dog Lucy reunited with New York family after missing for nearly five months