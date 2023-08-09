Beloved Dog Found After Months of Searching – Heartwarming Reunion Expected Soon!

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In heartwarming news, a family’s beloved dog, Lucy, who went missing in April while in the Carowinds area, has been found! The family, who is from Buffalo stayed for weeks to help search and came back often – but strangers here locally never gave up.

The family’s hope remained unwavering and “Team Lucy” continued to spread awareness – even walking in the Baxter Village 4th of July parade.

Despite the search efforts turning nationwide and posters being put up in all states and even Canada, little results had been brought in, until now.

Heather Dark was an active member of “Team Lucy” and worked with Lucy’s family and a few other ladies to spread the word and continue to search for her.

Their efforts paid off as they received a call from the tracking company last night and were overjoyed to hear that Lucy had been found.

Heather sharing as soon as they got word they told the family of course. Here’s more from Heather, “They are beyond thrilled! They drove all night from New York and should be here in a couple hours. I just wanted to thank you for helping spread the word! Never give up hope! Thanks again!”

Here’s a link to the Facebook page tracking Lucy’s journey: We wish them all the best as they reunite with their beloved furry friend.

