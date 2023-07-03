Family hopes 4th of July celebration will bring awareness to missing dog

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After a family’s dog went missing around the Carowinds area back in April, the family still has hope in finding Lucy and is using a 4th of July celebration to bring awareness.

“Team Lucy” will be walking in the Baxter Village 4th of July parade in York Count to continue spreading the word that Lucy is still missing.

Currently efforts have brought in little results as the search has turned nationwide with posters in all states, even in Canada.

The team says it has been trying all avenues so far to find her, so why not a parade to spread the word.

The family is offering a $3000 reward for Lucy to be brought back to them and have enlisted the help of Dog Tracker, Tucker K-9 Search & Rescue.

If you have any information regarding the missing pet the family urges people to call (704)-400-0110.

