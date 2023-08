FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Check out Harper there in the middle of this picture clearly has a sweet heart. The 12 year old surrounded by her sister Ell and dog Koba has decided to do a supply drive for the Humane Society.

The Fort Mill Middle Student has saved her allowance, and raised some money pet sitting to buy even more goodies, way to go harper.

Want to see your photo as our picture of the day? Just email it to CN2.