ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With WRHI’s Football City Kick-Off just a few days away CN2’s Jeremy Wynder finds himself at the District 3 Stadium that the event is to take place.

The Kick-Off will have three Rock Hill schools compete against the Southeast’s top teams.

Find out what you can expect during the kick-off and how you can join in the Football fun.

Rock Hill vs. Cuthbertson

5:30pm

Northwestern vs. Dutch Fork

7:00pm

South Pointe vs. Chambers

8:30pm