Strangers search for dog after she went missing while her family was camping at Carowinds

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On April 2nd a family from Buffalo, NY was vacationing at Carowinds Wilderness Campground with their dog Lucy.

The family says after fireworks went off, the show spooked Lucy, causing her to break away from her leash and run off.

The family then went searching for Lucy with no luck. After days of searching family members say they had to return home to New York.

Some in our York County Community have picked up the search through the use of signs and a Facebook page where they have been posting leads.

Along with the help of strangers, the family has also enlisted the help of Charlotte tracker, Tucker K-9 Search & Rescue.

Lucy is a 3-year-old Golden Retriever, weighing 65 lbs.

She has 2 block spots on the bottom left side of her tongue as well as black nails.

The family says Lucy does not have a microchip.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lucy, you can contact Tucker K-9 Search & Rescue through their Facebook page or by calling (704) 400-0110.