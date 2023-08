INDIAN LAND S.C. (CN2 News) – Former Governor of South Carolina, and current Republican Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley, is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting in Indian Land, SC.

The event will occur on Monday, August 28th, at the CrossRidge Center on WorldReach Drive. Doors will open at 1:00 PM, and the event is slated to begin at 2:00 PM. Admission for the town hall will also be free.