Jury finds woman guilty in the death of her infant daughter

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Officials with the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office say a jury found Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon guilty Friday evening in the killing of her newborn daughter in 1992 in York County.

The 29 year old cold case of Rabon’s infant who officials say was left in the Catawba River in 1992 remained unsolved until 2021 when York County detectives used new technology and DNA collected in 2019 to help connect the dots between the baby girl found with stab wounds and her mother.

According to officials the baby was found floating down the Catawba River in a Sears shopping bag, stabbed to death.

The child once referred to as Baby Jane Doe, now referred to as Angel Hope was buried by the community at Forest Hills Cemetery in Rock Hill.

Officials say the jury found Rabon guilty on the charge of Homicide by Child Abuse. The jury was hung on the charge of Murder.

Sentencing on the Homicide by Child Abuse conviction is set for August 21st in York County.

According to the solicitor’s office the baby’s birthday is tomorrow, Saturday, August 12th.

She would have been 31 years old.