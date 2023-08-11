Sports: A Cyclone is brewing in Chester as expectations for a successful football season rise

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester Cyclones are gearing up for what could be another successful football season.

With the return of quarterback Trooper Floyd, who has shown impressive mental and physical growth, the team has high expectations for the upcoming year.

Coach Victor Floyd has led the Cyclones to numerous titles and deep playoff runs in recent years, and the team’s talented, skilled players are poised to make an impact once again.

However, the offensive line remains a potential question mark for the team. The Cyclones’ non-region schedule features tough opponents, including the Lancaster Bruins, Fort Mill Yellow Jackets, and Fairfield Central.

They will also face off against South Pointe and Catawba Ridge before wrapping up their schedule with a game against Batesburg-Leesville.

Chester is one of the teams set to participate in the upcoming festival, and fans can look forward to highlights from the WRHI Football City USA Kickoff, available on Monday.

The Cyclones are ready to take on the competition and make a strong showing this season.