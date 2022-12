ROCK HILLL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Congratulations to newly elected State House member Brandon Guffey and Senate member Heath Sessions.

Both were sworn in recently at the York County Legislative Delegation meeting at the York County Council Chambers.

Councilman, William Bump Roddey posting this photo.

