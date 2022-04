TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – NAMI Piedmont Tri-County was presented a proclamation by the Tega Cay City Council this week that proclaimed May as Mental Health Awareness Month. The City says it has partnered with NAMI to raise awareness and appreciates its services.

If you want to see your photo as a our Picture of the Day, just email it to news@cn2.com

CN2 Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.