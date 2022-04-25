“It’ll shake you to your core,” said Truck Driver Being Hit by Objects From Bridge

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A York man admitted to throwing items over Interstate 77 this morning, Monday, April 25, 2022 and hitting the windshield of a truck.

Authorities tell us this call was one of 8 received during the early morning around mile marker 52 in Chester during the early morning. The driver of the truck said, “I’ve been driving for 33 years and this has never happened to me. I have heard about it and ready about it but never seen it. I thought someone shot my vehicle. It’ll shake you to your core.”

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has now charged 26 y/o Nicholas James, of York, with Malicious Injury to Property of over $2,000.