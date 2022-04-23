CN2 Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Several South Carolina lawmakers, including Governor McMaster, says they are disappointed in the recent decision by Tepper Sports and Entertainment to terminate their original agreements with the city of Rock Hill.

The Governor also presented the Order of the Palmetto to retired Police Chief of Fort Mill, Jeff Helms who was the longest running Police Chief for the Town of Fort Mill where he served for 27 years.

Plus, we are Moving! The CN2 Studio, here on Elizabeth Avenue in Rock Hill, has been a wonderful home to us for more than 25 years but it is time for a change. With modern technology we are finding new ways to create a dynamic show.

