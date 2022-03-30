CN2 Picture of the Day 3-29-2022

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Our CN2’s News Director Laurabree Monday just coming back from a magical adventure in the Galapagos Islands that are part of the country Ecuador. She said that not only was it a “breathtaking experience,” but a memorable one because she took this trip with her dad and brother.

As you can see in this picture, Laurabree and her brother and father were near the enormous tortoise that is well over a hundred years old.

Laurabree says she, “feels very fortunate to be able to take this journey, andElite was a trip of a lifetime.” She said that she will certainly be sharing more bits about her adventure and this beautiful country in the near future.

If you want to see your photo as our picture of the day, just email it to News@CN2.com

CN2 Picture of the Day is Sponsored by: Elite Air and Heat, LLC.