Jumping Into Summer With a Splash at the YMCA

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Swim lessons at the YMCA will help you jump into summer with a grand splash!

Aquatics Director at the YMCA in Indian Land Rachel Basmaci says the YMCA is always accepting registrations for swimming lessons and can help anyone at any age achieve their goal of swimming for recreation, safety or to improve swim technique.

Basmaci says they have several stages of lessons for all different types of kids from ages 6 months to adults.

She said they have students who are learning for the first time and students who want to perfect their technique.

Drowning prevention is one of the main topics they work with students in Stages 1 through 3.

Once students pass these stages they are considered Safe Around Water.

She said this though students have completed this stage parents are not off the hook to take their eyes off their children in the water, but will give the child more independence in the water.

Parents who want to take the extra safety measure of a lifejacket should only use vest or jackets that is Coastguard approved with a lot number on the inside.

She advises parents to try to avoid the inflatable arm rings because those will make the wearer lean forward and put their face into the water.

She said those may be good for learning how to swim or an adjustment period, but is not going to work for drowning prevention and not a reason to stop watching your children because it doesn’t keep the child in the upright position versus a lifejacket that is coastguard approved and that goes around the chest and the arms.

The YMCA has lifejackets available for adults, children and youth should anyone want to use one.

The YMCA has classes every 8 weeks, once a week, with no break. Their next session will begin in May.

Indian Land YMCA

Click here To find a YMCA in the tri-county

The YMCA is also looking for lifeguards. Basmaci said once students have completed lesson 6 they can then join a leadership pathway that will encourage students to take Recreation Leadership or competition.

The Leadership program allows the YMCA to engage young people and families.

Lifeguards are super important making sure they are keeping the pool safe.

Lifeguards are required to be certified. The YMCA will train and certified the guard for pool safety as well as first aid and CPR. Certifications are good for 2 years.

Lifeguards have to have a certification that needs to be renewed every 2 years.

The certification comes with some additional training typically being a 3 to 4 day course that the student will learn CPR, First Aid and some in-water aquatics skills and drills.

To learn more Lifeguard Certification or Lifeguard Recertification